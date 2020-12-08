Zac Efron Completely Unrecognisable On Australian Set Of New Film

Zac Efron may have fled coronavirus-ravaged Los Angeles for the lush beachside town of Byron Bay, Australia, but the actor is now battling the harsh desert climes in the outback while he films his new movie. And the Hollywood superstar is barely recognisable.

On Tuesday, the actor revealed an image from the upcoming Stan Original Film ‘Gold,’ which will stream on Stan in 2021. Directed, co-written by and starring AACTA Award-nominated actor Anthony Hayes, the Stan Original Film is currently filming in South Australia, making it Zac’s first project since moving Down Under earlier this year. In the first-look images, a bearded Zac — filthy and haggard from sleeping in the outback — holds up a device in an effort to find reception while taking cover from the sun under a makeshift tent. “No signal out here in the desert,” he captioned the image on Instagram.

The first-look pictures from the ‘Gold’ set come two days after Anthony shared an image of himself in the director’s chair in the desert.