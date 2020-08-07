Zach Braff is now carrying a constant reminder of Nick Cordero.
The former “Scrubs” actor, who co-starred with Cordero in the stage musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and remained close until his pal’s death from the coronavirus last month, got a tattoo of Cordero dancing on his arm.
The tattoo artist Dr Woo showed off the work on Instagram Wednesday, and Braff posted it to his Instagram story.
The three-piece suit appears similar to a costume Cordero wore as the tap-dancing gangster Cheech in “Bullets Over Broadway,” which earned him a Tony nomination in a career that also included “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages.”
Cordero, who is survived by his wife, former Radio City Rockette Amanda Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis, died July 5 after a monthslong hospitalization with COVID-19. He was 41.
“The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything,” Braff wrote on Instagram that day.
And now he has an extra memento to honor his buddy.