07/08/2020 4:39 PM AEST

Zach Braff Gets Tattoo Of Nick Cordero To Honour His Late Friend And Co-star

Cordero, who died of COVID-19 last month, co-starred with Braff in "Bullets Over Broadway."

Zach Braff is now carrying a constant reminder of Nick Cordero.

The former “Scrubs” actor, who co-starred with Cordero in the stage musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and remained close until his pal’s death from the coronavirus last month, got a tattoo of Cordero dancing on his arm.

The tattoo artist Dr Woo showed off the work on Instagram Wednesday, and Braff posted it to his Instagram story.

The three-piece suit appears similar to a costume Cordero wore as the tap-dancing gangster Cheech in “Bullets Over Broadway,” which earned him a Tony nomination in a career that also included “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages.”

Nick Cordero during a "Bullets Over Broadway" curtain call in April 2014.

Cordero, who is survived by his wife, former Radio City Rockette Amanda Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis, died July 5 after a monthslong hospitalization with COVID-19. He was 41.

“The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything,” Braff wrote on Instagram that day.

And now he has an extra memento to honor his buddy.

