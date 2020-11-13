Zach Braff Praises Girlfriend Florence Pugh After She Hit Back At Relationship Critics

Zach Braff has praised girlfriend Florence Pugh, after she hit back at critics of their 24-year age gap.

The pair have been in a relationship since April 2019, but earlier this year, when the Midsommar star shared a photo of Zach on Instagram, she received a wave of comments criticising their difference in age.

At the time, she shared a short clip on her page insisting: “I will not allow that behaviour on my page, I’m not about that. It makes me upset, it makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another.

“I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love.”