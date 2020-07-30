'Speechless' Zendaya Reacts To First Emmy Nomination: 'We Out Here!'

That’s Emmy-nominated actor Zendaya, to you. It’s safe to say that the 23-year-old star was feeling positively euphoric after receiving her first ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday morning. Zendaya was honoured for her performance in HBO’s “Euphoria” as Rue, a recovering young drug addict struggling to stay sober, in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. Her nomination was certainly the most surprising in a field of acting heavyweights, including Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who’ll compete for the trophy at the telecast in September.

Zendaya took to Instagram to share her reaction to the news, telling her fans that she was “honestly speechless” over the nomination. “My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude,” the Disney Channel alum wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from “Euphoria.” “I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family.” She gave a shout out to fellow cast and crew, including creator Sam Levinson, expressing her gratitude for the “beautiful acknowledgment.” “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she continued. “We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”

“Euphoria” picked up five others nominations ― for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Music Supervision. The winners will be announced on September 20, as the Emmys ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, goes virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zendaya wasn’t the only one thrilled about her Emmy nod; Leslie Jones, who was among those revealing the nominations Tuesday morning, was practically bursting with joy when the “Euphoria” star’s name was announced. “Zendaya! So proud of you!” Jones screamed during the virtual livestream.

Laverne Cox announcing Zendaya’s first Emmy nomination and Leslie Jones’ reaction. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/oKTJSWS64K — emmy nominee zendaya coleman (@bywagnermoura) July 28, 2020

Her Instagram was also quickly inundated with congratulations from friends and castmates, including Gigi Hadid, Mariah Carey, Karlie Kloss, Lakeith Stanfield Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and more. “Euphoria” is set to return for a second season, ordered a month after the series premiered, but no release date has been announced. The cast and crew gathered for a table read in mid-March, but production paused shortly after due to coronavirus concerns.