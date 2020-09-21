Zendaya Makes Emmys History As Youngest Best Drama Actress Winner Ever

Invision/AP Zendaya accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast.

Euphoria doesn’t even begin to cut it: Zendaya is officially an Emmy winner.

The 24-year-old made history at the 72nd annual ceremony on Sunday night by becoming the youngest winner ever in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in HBO’s “Euphoria.”

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer broke the record last year when she won the award at age 26, but now it’s Zendaya’s turn.

Stunning in her second outfit of the night, the Disney Channel alum nearly collapsed when it was announced she’d beaten out heavyweights Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh and Comer.