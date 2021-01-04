Zoe Kravitz And Husband Karl Glusman Split After 18 Months Of Marriage

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Zoe Kravitz filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage.

Zoe Kravitz is entering 2021 as a single woman.

The “Big Little Lies” star and her husband, Karl Glusman, split after less than two years of marriage, multipleoutlets reported.

Kravitz reportedly filed for divorce on December 23, according to court records obtained by People.

Glusman has since scrubbed all traces of their relationship from his Instagram account. Meanwhile, Kravitz — who hasn’t publicly shared a photo of Glusman in months —posted a meme to her Instagram Stories over the weekend of a person dubbed “The Universe” taking out the trash, labeled with the text: “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.”

“MOOD,” the 32-year-old star captioned the image.

All seemed good between Kravitz and Glusman as recently as summer, with the former couple sharing loving social media posts to mark their first wedding anniversary.