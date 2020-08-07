Zoe Saldana Tearfully Apologises For Playing Nina Simone In 2016 Biopic

Zoe Saldana said she “should have never” portrayed Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic “Nina” and offered a tearful apology for the film. The 42-year-old actor talked to “Pose” creator Steven Canals earlier this week on Instagram about Afro-Latinidad culture and colourism. As part of that conversation, Saldana talked candidly about her role as the singer-songwriter. “I should have never played Nina. I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago — which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless,” said the “Avatar” star. “I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.”

Saldana, who is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, was widely criticised for being cast as Simone, with many suggesting she was too light-skinned to portray the famed musician. The star ultimately darkened her skin for the role and also wore a prosthetic on her nose. In addition to criticism from the public, Simone’s estate spoke out against Saldana ahead of the film’s release and implored her to “take Nina’s name out your mouth. For the rest of your life.” Director Cynthia Mort later defended her casting of Saldana in an interview with BuzzFeed and insisted that Saldana’s talent was what made her cast the actor in the film. “Certainly I would not have cast Zoe if I felt she was wrong for the role in a million years,” Mort told BuzzFeed in 2016. “Zoe’s amazing. She’s amazing in the movie. She gave her all. She’s honest, she’s courageous, she’s fierce.”