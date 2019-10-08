Instagram Sahar Tabar's Instagram account has been shut down

An Iranian Instagram star famous for her extreme plastic surgery has been arrested.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Sahar Tabar was detained after members of the public reportedly complained about her.

She is accused of blasphemy, instigating violence, illegally acquiring property, insulting the country’s dress code and encouraging corruption among the young.

Tabar is thought to have had up to 50 plastic surgeries.

Her Instagram account, which has now been deleted, featured pictures of her believed to have been digitally edited to give her a resemblance to a “zombie” version of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.