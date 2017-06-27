Queen Elizabeth Gets Major Pay Increase And The Public Is Pissed

At 91 years old, the Queen is well past the age of retirement, but that hasn't stopped her from working, or from getting paid.

According to the BBC, Her Majesty is set to receive an 8 per cent pay increase from public funds after the Crown Estate's profits increased by £24 million ($40.4 million).

Once added to her existing income, the Queen will bring in more than £82 million ($138 million) by the end of 2017.

Sir Alan Reid, keeper of Her Majesty's private income, believes the money is being perfectly redirected. "What the Queen does and represents for this country, I believe it represents excellent value for money," he told the BBC.

But the public disagrees. After the announcement was made, many took to Twitter to voice their anger and disappointment on the matter.

The Queen is set for a mammoth £40million pay rise, while nurses, firefighters and soldiers get a paltry 1% https://t.co/m7DS8J02cV — Scott Nelson (@SocialistVoice) June 27, 2017

as part of the UK we pool and share resources like next year the queen gets 82 million pounds & poor people get screwed — Brenna (@brennajessie_) June 27, 2017

The Queen is getting a £6m pay rise LOL beginning to see a theme here with the Conservatives' spending priorities #MagicMoneyTree — Political Hipster (@escofree) June 27, 2017

I bet the people moaning about the Queen getting a £6m pay rise have never tried waving at people from a gold carriage. — Jason Spacey (@Jason_Spacey) June 27, 2017

We pay £150k for Prince Charles flights and £82 mn to the Queen to 'upgrade' her home. Meanwhile disabled people crowdfund for wheelchairs.. — Michael (@therightarticle) June 27, 2017

Though the Queen's salary will increase, the additional money will be recycled into the royal properties, especially Buckingham Palace.

In November, The Guardian revealed Her Majesty received a 66 per cent pay raise to fund the £369 million ($621.6 million) refurbishment and repair of Buckingham Palace. The palace, which was said to be at a risk of "catastrophic building failure," requires 10 years' worth of work.

The Crown Estate is a collection of royal properties owned independently by the reigning monarch. It is not, however, considered private property meaning the Queen cannot sell any of the properties. According to the Crown Estate's website, surplus revenue from the Crown Estates is given to the treasury for the "benefit of the nation's finances."