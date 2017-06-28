Why Having Indoor Plants Can Be Good For Your Business

An increased focus on a flexible and adaptable work place means many offices have unintentionally embraced the 'minimalist' movement.

But an Exeter University study discovered this minimalist aesthetic is doing us harm and recommend adding indoor plants to improve your health, happiness and productivity in the workplace.

There's lots of harmful chemicals found in the air, including benzene, formaldehyde, ammonia, xylene and trichloroethylene. These chemicals are transferred into the air from building materials -- such as plastics, paints, and carpet -- and can have serious health effects.

Most working people spend the entire day inside so it's worrying indoor air quality is often considered more toxic than outside. This is making people sick and it's so common there's even a name for it: Sick-Building-Syndrome (SBS).

Adding just one plant to your desk will immediately start removing harmful, airborne toxins. The NASA Clean Air Study discovered many common indoor plant varieties are champions at removing chemicals from the air. They are so successful, NASA uses them to improve space station air quality.

Evidence suggests office workers' productivity is improved even when the plants that have no formal work-related function.

Inadequate indoor air quality is directly linked to productivity. One study found reducing the dissatisfaction of air quality by just one percent resulted in a 10 percent increase in productivity.

Spending all this time inside is also impacting our physical and mental health.

Indoor plants prevent illness and disease, as well as increasing our ability to heal. They're so powerful, studies indicate patients recover fast when they're looking at plants, and this positive impact is increased when patients are involved in caring for plants.

Did you know indoor plants can help reduce health issues? Learn more about greenery in the workplace @ http://www.ambius.com/blog/happy-earth-day-learn-how-greenery-affects-employee-wellness/ Posted by Ambius on Friday, April 28, 2017

It's common sense, a healthy person will be better at concentrating, retaining information and won't take as many sick days.

Scientists also believe a connection with nature reduces psychological stress, improves mood and enhances mental health. Studies conducted at Washington State University revealed participants who worked alongside plants were less stressed. The same study found participants in the presence of plants reacted 12 percent faster to computer symbols.

My beautiful peace lily helping keep the office air clean #NationalCleanAirDay pic.twitter.com/a0N59pmbi3 — Natalie Tuck (@NatalieTuck_PA) June 15, 2017

Adding some green to your work space is a no-brainer. If you want to reap the maximum benefits from your plant, and if you consider yourself a black thumb, the Peace Lily is your best bet. The Peace Lily came top of the class in NASA's Clean Air Study at removing airborne chemicals.

The Peace Lily is easy to care for. It will thrive under the all too common office fluorescent lighting, and when their their leaves start to droop you'll know it's time to give them a good drink. Don't worry if you forget about your Peace Lily for a couple of days, they're super robust and a good drenching will bring it back from the dead.

A post shared by David Sylvester (@davidsylvestermusic) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Here's three more easy to care for office plants:

1. Snake plant

A post shared by Darryl Cheng ~ 🌿📷🇨🇦 (@houseplantjournal) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

Black thumb? The Snake plant thrives off neglect.

2. Devil's ivy

A post shared by The West Village (@thewestvillage_) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Devil's Ivy can grow more than 10 metres long in the wild.

3. Spider plant

A post shared by Brooke Miner 💥 BAM! (@theshoreditchvampire) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

The Spider Plant reproduces by growing new baby plants on runners off the parent plant.

So before you reach for a cup of coffee to get you through the afternoon slump, add some indoor plants to your office instead.

A post shared by Every T-shirt Tells a Story. (@citizen_wolf) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

