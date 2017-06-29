It's the radio equivalent of curtains for Rove McManus and Sam Frost as it was announced that Friday would mark the duo's final show on the Hit Network.

A spokesperson for the Hit Network told news.com.au that while Rove would continue in his contract with Southern Cross Austereo, Sam's contract had come to an end.

The pair have had a difficult journey since their start with the network, hosting the 2Day FM breakfast show in Sydney at the start of 2016, but struggling in the ratings department, they were replaced at the start of 2017.

Em Rusciano and Harley Breen took over the reins of the breakfast show while Rove and Sam were moved to a national show that aired 7-8pm. Still struggling to hit their stride with an audience, the pair will say their farewells with their final show this evening.

While there hasn't been any confirmation as to what Rove will be doing at SCA, Sam was already part of Channel 7's 'Hell's Kitchen' celebrity line-up alongside the likes of Lincoln Lewis, Willie Mason, Gary Beadle and David Oldfield.

