Adele Cancels Final Shows Of Tour Due To Damaged Vocal Cords

Adele has cancelled the last two shows of her world tour after damaging her vocal cords.

The 29-year-old singer made the heartfelt and emotional announcement in a letter to her fans on social media on Saturday.

"On medical advice, I simply am unable to perform over the weekend," she said. "To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement."

The announcement comes after two consecutive performances at Wembley Stadium on the 28 and 29 June.

"I've struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do," she said.

"I went to see my throat doctor this evening ... and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords."

In the heartfelt letter to fans, the British singer said she was so keen to finish the tour she even considered lip syncing.

"To not be able to finish it is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with," she said.

The clearly distraught Adele made numerous apologies throughout her letter.

If anyone starts on Adele for cancelling I am literally ready to fight for real she does SO MUCH for her fans, do NOT even try this shit... — hana :rose: (@ohmygouldness) June 30, 2017

"I'm sorry for your disappointment. I'm sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I'm sorry for the time and money you've spent organising your trips."

Adele said refunds will be available if the shows can't be rescheduled.

Adele: "I'm hanging up my boots for a while"



Crowd: "BOO"



Adele: "Don't boo me...! I'll walk off"



She kills me:joy:pic.twitter.com/Ggy9Mf6KA7 — AdeleHQ (@OfficialAdeleHQ) June 30, 2017

The 29-year-old singer blew up the internet earlier this week after a handwritten note in her tour program hinting she would never tour again went viral.

According to Music Weekly the four Wembley Stadium shows were set to attract almost 100,000 fans per night, breaking the existing record of 92,000 set by U2 in 2009.

