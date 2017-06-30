Police Trying To 'Track Down' Three Men After Deadly Sydney Car Crash

Police are searching for three men believed to have been involved in a deadly car crash in Sydney's west.

Debris was strewn across the road at Chester Hill where the station wagon crashed into a concrete traffic island and then a power pole about 6.30am Saturday.

A woman in her 30s, who was in the car when it crashed, was found dead on the footpath nearby when authorities arrived.

An Uber driver witnessed the crash at #ChesterHill. He says 3 men dumped the injured woman on the side of the road & ran away. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/3TjZtbzvEv July 1, 2017

Woman's body left on pavement, three people on the run after Chester Hill car crash https://t.co/ji3vGeX9yC | @pallavisinghal_ — smh.com.au (@smh) July 1, 2017

Police said three other occupants of the car, all of them men, were believed to have fled the area after the crash.

The men are thought to have dumped the woman's body on the footpath before taking off, Fairfax Media reports.

Police said a crime scene had been established and that officers were trying to "track down" the car's other occupants.

"Unfortunately all we've got at the moment is a deceased woman and the remains of a Holden Commodore," a NSW Police spokesman told Fairfax.

The Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA