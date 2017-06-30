All Sections
    Police Trying To 'Track Down' Three Men After Deadly Sydney Car Crash

    The horror smash happened early Saturday.

    01/07/2017 1:00 PM AEST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Top Notch Video / FAIRFAX

    Police are searching for three men believed to have been involved in a deadly car crash in Sydney's west.

    Debris was strewn across the road at Chester Hill where the station wagon crashed into a concrete traffic island and then a power pole about 6.30am Saturday.

    A woman in her 30s, who was in the car when it crashed, was found dead on the footpath nearby when authorities arrived.

    Police said three other occupants of the car, all of them men, were believed to have fled the area after the crash.

    The men are thought to have dumped the woman's body on the footpath before taking off, Fairfax Media reports.

    Police said a crime scene had been established and that officers were trying to "track down" the car's other occupants.

    "Unfortunately all we've got at the moment is a deceased woman and the remains of a Holden Commodore," a NSW Police spokesman told Fairfax.

    The Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.

