Sydney Terror Raids: Two Men To Face Court On Guns, Drugs Charges

Two young men charged with guns and drugs offences this week in counter terror raids in western Sydney will front court on Saturday.

The 18-year-olds were arrested as part of the large scale police operation on Friday, with heavily armed police executing search warrants on properties in the city's west.

The teens were later charged with 17 offences each, including unlawfully selling firearms and supplying prohibited drugs.

.@nswpolice say they executed 3 search warrants, obtained further fire arms, cash and illicit drugs. MORE https://t.co/EHyG8UIy6n pic.twitter.com/bXkVx7cB3j June 30, 2017

On Saturday, Deputy Police Commissioner Dave Hudson said police believed the duo were linked to terror and crime elements in the community.

"Clear links between these suspects, the criminal element and terrorist element are evident," Hudson told reporters.

"This is clear evidence of the crossover between criminality and terrorism, and police took the opportunity to try and control the supply of these firearms, and remove them from the streets."

Counter terror police have arrested two teenagers after a series of late night raids in Auburn. #Auburn #7News pic.twitter.com/4cnGJph0U5 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 30, 2017

He said police acted to get guns off the streets before they fell into the wrong hands.

"With an opportunity there to obtain firearms ... we took that opportunity to try to remove them from the streets before they could fall into hands in either the terrorism or criminal environment where they could do damage to the community," he said.

Two men charged by NSW JCTT for alleged firearms and drug supply @NSWPolice #AusFedPolice. More here: https://t.co/pCI09JHceA — AFP (@AusFedPolice) June 30, 2017

The charged men are due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

