Australian Border Force Commissioner Reportedly 'On Leave'

Roman Quaedvliegis being investigated for issues relating to personal conduct and not for his official duties.

The Commissioner of the Australian Border Force (ABF), Roman Quaedvlieg is reportedly on leave amid an external investigation into his personal behaviour.

It is understood Quaedvlieg, who is in charge of implementing and enforcing Australia's tough border protection policies, is being investigated for issues relating to personal conduct and not for his official duties as head of the ABF.

A statement released by Acting Federal Immigration Minister Michael Keenan, in the absence of Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, said: "The ABF Commissioner is on leave. A matter is under investigation by appropriate authorities.

"There will be no further comment until that process is complete.

Quaedvlieg, a career police officer, began his duties as the inaugural commissioner for the ABF in 2015 when the government body started its operations as part of Australia's border patrol.

HuffPost Australia has also contacted the office of Federal Immigration Minister Peter Dutton for a comment on the matter.

More to come.

