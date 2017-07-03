Dozens Feared Dead After German Bus Collides With Truck

Multiple people are feared dead and at least 31 people were injured after a bus collided with a truck in southern Germany on Monday.

The bus, which is believed to have been carrying 48 tourist pensioners, burst into flames following the collision on the A9 motorway around 7am local time near the town of Muenchberg, north of Munich in the German state of Bavaria.

BREAKING: Police say they fear a number of fatalities in bus collision with truck in southern Germany. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 3, 2017

German police have voiced fears that at least 17 people remain unaccounted for after the incident and may have been killed.

A German government spokesperson said: "Unfortunately numerous people - a tour group from (the eastern German state of) Saxony - lost their lives in this burning bus," according to Fairfax.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had become aware of the crash with "great dismay", according to AFP news.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to the victims and their family members, as well as to the injured. We hope that those who have been rescued will recover from their injuries," the spokesman said.

An emergency response was launched following the crash, including helicopters and ambulances in order to treat the injured and the highway was closed in both directions.

