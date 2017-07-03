Getting up and going in the morning can be challenging at the best of times, let alone in winter when the temptation to hit snooze is at an all-time high.

But just because it's cold and dark outside, it doesn't mean your morning exercise routine should suffer. Particularly seeing as there are numerous benefits, both mental and physical, to exercising before you start the working day.

So in order to get you motivated, we've turned to science.

1. Lose fat faster

You read that right. According to research from Northumbria University, people can burn up to 20 percent more body fat by exercising in the morning on an empty stomach.

Better yet, the same research also showed working out in the morning didn't affect your hunger levels later in the day, so even though you're up earlier, it doesn't mean you're going to go into a sugar crash at 3pm.

2. Start your day in a good mood

We all know about the link between exercise and endorphins, so why wouldn't you take advantage of that 'exercise high' earlier rather than later in the day?

3. You'll be less stressed at work

While it may seem like squeezing in a work-out into an already busy schedule would make your day more stressful, research actually shows those who exercise reported having better work-life balance.

The study showed not only did people respond better to handling their work and home life if they exercised, but they were also likely to be less stressed at work.

Morning exercise can boost your mood and lower stress levels.

4. Your coffee helps your work out

Believe it or not, drinking caffeine before you work out can actually help you burn more calories. And seeing as you're more likely to have a coffee in the morning rather than when you get home from work, it makes sense to get your work-out done in the a.m.

5. Eventually, you'll want to do it

Even though you might think you're never going to be the type of person who jumps out of bed to exercise in the morning, science suggests otherwise.

Research from Iowa State University suggests people respond automatically to certain cues (such as your alarm going off) and eventually, this cue will actually make you want to exercise. So keep the alarm on, and no snoozing!

