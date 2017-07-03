Alright, it's well and truly winter now. The nice, warm coats are out, the heaters are on full blast, and it's getting increasingly hard to get out of bed and be a functioning, social human being.

The great thing about winter (aside from wearing said coats and having a solid excuse to not leave the house) is comforting foods. When you're cold -- and possibly sick with the cold or flu -- one thing we crave in particular is chicken soup. It's soup for the soul.

But if you don't like the thought of spending ages in the kitchen, followed by waiting, to make a pot of chicken soup, listen up. We have a way to make hearty, flavourful, wonderful chicken soup in under 30 minutes.

The key is to use a roast chicken from the supermarket, so you don't have to wait for the chicken to cook and tenderise -- the work is already done for you.

All you need to do is sauté veggies in a pot, add the herbs and stock, add the shredded roast chicken and simmer for 10 or so minutes. It's as simple as that. Serve with crusty bread, or stir through cooked pasta, and you're set.

How to make chicken soup

Serves four. Ready in under 30 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

1 onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

1 large stick celery, finely chopped

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 cups water

2 roast chicken breasts, shredded

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, roughly chopped, plus extra for serving

METHOD

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Reduce to low and add vegetables. Sauté for five minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Add crushed garlic and thyme and stir for one minute. Add vegetable stock, water and shredded chicken. Bring to the boil. Reduce to simmer, add fresh parsley and simmer for 10 minutes. Season to taste. To serve, divide soup into four bowls and top with extra parsley. Enjoy with crusty bread or buttered bread rolls, if you like.

How to make chicken noodle soup

Serves four. Ready in under 30 minutes.

Angel hair spaghetti

METHOD

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Reduce to low and add vegetables. Sauté for five minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Add crushed garlic and thyme and stir for one minute. Add vegetable stock, water and shredded chicken. Bring to the boil. Reduce to simmer, add fresh parsley and simmer for 10 minutes. Season to taste. In the meantime, make spaghetti according to packet instructions. To serve, divide soup into four bowls, add cooked pasta to each bowl, and top with extra parsley. Enjoy with crusty bread or buttered bread rolls, if you like.

