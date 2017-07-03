This is one side of ex-New South Wales Premier Mike Baird that you probably haven't seen before.

If you need a reminder what it's like to be a proud parent, check out this moment of raw emotion that photographer James Day snapped of Baird on his daughter Laura's wedding after he saw her in her dress for the first time.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Day said the photo provided him with the "opportunity to remind people of the love that exists in their life and the gravity of moments they are about to witness," -- and boy is it heartwarming.

"I believe that photos can help people celebrate life," he said.

"Sometimes we just need to take a moment and realise how incredible life is as it unfolds in front of us."

And this isn't the first time Day has gotten people to shed a few beautiful tears on the big day.

One of the photographer's pictures went viral in May when he set up a couple named Adrian and Roslyn for some posed sunset photos in Bowral, in the NSW southern highlands, only to be struck with a better idea.

"I have a question for you, but I want you to tell the answer to Roslyn and not me. Out of the billions of people on the planet, you've chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?" Day told Adrian before the photo was taken.

And then Adrian whispered his answer in Roslyn's ear and tears began streaming down her face.

Ain't love just grand.

