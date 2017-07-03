It's an early exit for @NickKyrgios , who is forced to retire due to injury. We hope to see him back and fit next year. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OE8YgY1JoX

Well, what a disaster -- Nick Kyrgios has been knocked out of the Wimbledon tennis tournament on day one after retiring hurt against his French opponent, Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Things didn't get off to a great start for the the prodigiously talented but temperamental Aussie star in the first-round match after making eight unforced errors and ultimately losing the first set 3-6 to the 70th seed Herbert.

In a pre-match press conference, the 22-year-old admitted he was only at "60, 65 percent" fitness going into the match, so things looked shady before they had even begun.

Kyrgios was then seen limping on the court at times and missing shots fired at him by the Frenchman and the nightmare start only got worse from there.

Relying solely on power and little movement across the court, Kyrgios went on to lose the second set 4-6 before retiring hurt after just 58 minutes and forfeiting his spot in the world's oldest tennis tournament.

Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon 2017 so far in one photo. pic.twitter.com/cBcXjnIIO2 — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 3, 2017

The loss sees 20th seed Canberran become the first Aussie to bow out of Wimbledon and caps off a rough few weeks on the court after showing two racquets the ground at the French Open. The young star has hip and shoulder niggles at present -- which may have been the reason for retiring, and has also struggled for motivation since the death of his grandfather in April.

Kyrgios' best run at Wimbledon was at his debut-run in 2014 where he managed to make his way into the quarter finals before then going on to make the fourth round in both 2015 and 2016, although marred by injuries.

It might be time for Nick Kyrgios to take a break and return when he's 100% both physically and mentally. — Nick Quinn (@Quinny_1) July 3, 2017

The first-round exit will surely do no favours for his confidence and his reputation, particularly after potential surgery concerns and receiving a mouthful of criticism from former tennis brat John McEnroe back in January for behaving badly while on the court.

"It's OK to show your emotions... but when he goes through those periods when he's not competing that it's just a back eye for the sport. And it's a black eye for him," McEnroe said at the start of the year.

All eyes will now also turn to fellow Aussie hopefuls, 59th seed Bernard Tomic who takes on the German Mischa Zverev in his first-round match, and young gun Thanasi Kokkinakis who is set for a tough opener against Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro.

