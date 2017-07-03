People Are Mocking Trump Supporters By Cleaning Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has had a real tough time since the reality star was elected to office. Trump's star has been attacked by a pickax, it had a tiny concrete wall built around it and it's vandalised almost daily.

Last week Twitter user @makenna_mg decided enough was enough, and went to the Walk of Fame to pay her respects to 'The Apprentice' host, probably for his great cameo in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'.

The tweet went viral, with over 50,000 retweets and more than 200,000 likes, but all that attention also inspired others to pay their respects to other stars nearby.

Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul — jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017

stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw — biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017

stopped by to clean his star. nothing but respect for MY president @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/JVg31awF5R — mumina (@themuminati) July 3, 2017

Yep. People are now cleaning up the stars of their personal icons as a sign of respect for THEIR presidents. But it isn't just human celebrities getting the "star" treatment (good pun alert). Did you know Shrek had a star on the Walk of Fame?!

stopped to clean @shrek 's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/SGgZIe31kz — erin (@jeanjcket) July 3, 2017

Or what about President Godzilla?

Stopped to clean Godzilla's Hollywood star. Nothing but RESPECT for MY president! pic.twitter.com/T5RF3nvwCW — Beel (@tomservo10) July 3, 2017

The trend has started to really catch on, and people don't seem to be stopping any time soon.

Stopped to clean his sign. Nothing but respect for my president. pic.twitter.com/RZGviSthhm — Jon Wienke (@Jon_Wienke) July 2, 2017

These good patriots truly were #RaisedRight.

stopped and cleaned @britneyspears' star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/aPnxAws0VO — lindsey (@lindxeyy) July 3, 2017

