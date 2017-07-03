'The Voice' Winner Judah Kelly Wants To Be More Than Just Extra Noise

As confetti rained down around him, Judah Kelly was in disbelief, "I can't believe I made it this far," the 20-year-old Queenslander said seconds after he was announced the winner of 'The Voice'.

"Going into it I didn't think I had won," Kelly told HuffPost Australia, "I had actually accepted defeat. It's kind of hard to think that you're going to win something so big. That look of shock -- I managed to catch it on a replay -- that look is absolutely how I felt."

While the win may have been a shock, nothing could have prepared him for what came next. Performing his debut single 'Count on Me' during the show's finale, the track has skyrocketed into the iTunes charts, now sitting at number one.

"['Count on Me'] is something I really relate to and I hope people love it as much as I do," Kelly told HuffPost, and the numbers don't lie. Not only is the track at number one, but two of his performances from the show, 'Hallelujah' and 'Purple Rain' are also in the iTunes top 20.

From here, Kelly has plans to work on an album, or a "great musical moment" as he calls it, full of songs that resonate with an audience.

"All I really want to do is release good music that people like, and makes people feel things instead of just being extra noise."

Kelly is the second in a row to be on Delta Goodrem's team to win 'The Voice' following Alfie Arcuri who won the fifth series in 2016.

"She was really amazing, she put in a lot of effort outside of show hours and really helped me along the way. It was ridiculous how much she helped. She did a lot of things she didn't have to just because she wanted to."

Very proud to be a coach & mentor this year. Sharing the stage with @judah_kelly was my ultimate moment this season💜Last chance to vote!xx pic.twitter.com/ctza1n0aQH — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) July 2, 2017

Through 'Count on Me' Kelly aims to let the world know they're not alone. "I feel like everyone should always know that they have someone they can count on".

