    SPORT

    There Was A Spill During The Tour De France And Twitter Got Excited

    Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome asked followers to 'caption this'.

    03/07/2017 3:34 PM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago

    The 104th Tour de France is well underway, with German cyclist Marcel Kittel winning the second stage of the competition in Belgium.

    But the real winner of the second round was this photo. Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome shared the image, photographed by Chris Auld, calling on Twitter to 'caption this'.

    Some compared it to art.

    Some suggested other sports fall more gracefully.

    And the replies just kept on sliding in.

    Thankfully Froome, the British cyclist involved in the crash, has emerged safely and managed to finish despite the incident.

    You can watch the spill below from the one-minute thirty mark.

