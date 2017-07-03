There Was A Spill During The Tour De France And Twitter Got Excited

The 104th Tour de France is well underway, with German cyclist Marcel Kittel winning the second stage of the competition in Belgium.

But the real winner of the second round was this photo. Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome shared the image, photographed by Chris Auld, calling on Twitter to 'caption this'.

Some compared it to art.

If Bruegel did cycling.. pic.twitter.com/Lz22eFsB2q — Jill Butterworth (@runningjilly) July 2, 2017

Some suggested other sports fall more gracefully.

The speed skaters do it more gracefully Froomey! ;-) pic.twitter.com/5O17VeLzP1 — L.i.n.d.o. (@danlindfield) July 2, 2017

And the replies just kept on sliding in.

"Your crush is coming just act natural

Me: — Sneaky Schatz (@BlakeBodenschat) July 2, 2017

There was a spider — Rebecca Morales (@morales_rn9) July 3, 2017

Thankfully Froome, the British cyclist involved in the crash, has emerged safely and managed to finish despite the incident.

Still smiling 👍 Thanks for all the messages, just lost a bit of skin 💥🍑 #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/BUpZmkDuCh — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 2, 2017

You can watch the spill below from the one-minute thirty mark.

