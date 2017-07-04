Chrissy Teigen Has Had Enough Of Your Babies That Look Like John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have changed the game when it comes to being a famous couple. The two have shared so many heartfelt and beautiful moments on social media, as well as absolutely roasted the sh*t out of each other on several occasions.

There's just one thing that keeps happening online which neither were prepared for: people keep finding babies that look a lot like John.

This has been happening for years; back in 2014, an image of a baby went viral for looking exactly like the 'All of Me' singer.

My nephew looks like John Legend lol pic.twitter.com/BKCIMOuKop — rahel (@rahelllaa) April 20, 2014

More recently, another Twitter user posted a picture of a baby, once again noting the similarities.

And that led to more and more people replying with their own baby Johns.

lol no but seriously, explain pic.twitter.com/dwKukg84kv — bby 🌱 (@_nbenzo) July 2, 2017

Just had to plug in my nephew on this one. Dear @johnlegend, I've been looking for you! pic.twitter.com/itIO6u1Sow — Sabina (@WordsBySM) July 1, 2017

i too must have a talk pic.twitter.com/FQg3twJghP — Mocha Mandela (@Mr_Grimes9) July 2, 2017

If only to address the rumours that he has hundreds of children out there with his DNA, John co-signed on one Twitter user's theory about all these Legend-ary babies.

Putting the matter to rest once and for all, Chrissy decided to also step in and make sure all these imposter babies knew what was up.

For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017

So there you have it. Babies don't look like John Legend. John just looks like babies.

Also, for the record, back in 2014 when the first Baby John went viral, the real Legend posted his actual baby photo to Instagram.

My actual baby picture. For comparison's sake A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 21, 2014 at 7:38pm PDT

HAHAH wait a second why does that baby look more like John legend than John legend looks like John legend — Callie☼ (@CallieRandall) July 2, 2017

Our thoughts exactly.

