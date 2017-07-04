All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Chrissy Teigen Has Had Enough Of Your Babies That Look Like John Legend

    "STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES."

    05/07/2017 11:20 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Twitter

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have changed the game when it comes to being a famous couple. The two have shared so many heartfelt and beautiful moments on social media, as well as absolutely roasted the sh*t out of each other on several occasions.

    There's just one thing that keeps happening online which neither were prepared for: people keep finding babies that look a lot like John.

    This has been happening for years; back in 2014, an image of a baby went viral for looking exactly like the 'All of Me' singer.

    More recently, another Twitter user posted a picture of a baby, once again noting the similarities.

    And that led to more and more people replying with their own baby Johns.

    If only to address the rumours that he has hundreds of children out there with his DNA, John co-signed on one Twitter user's theory about all these Legend-ary babies.

    Putting the matter to rest once and for all, Chrissy decided to also step in and make sure all these imposter babies knew what was up.

    So there you have it. Babies don't look like John Legend. John just looks like babies.

    Also, for the record, back in 2014 when the first Baby John went viral, the real Legend posted his actual baby photo to Instagram.

    My actual baby picture. For comparison's sake

    A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

    Our thoughts exactly.

    Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:celebrityChrissy TeigenEntertainmentJohn Legend

    More On This Topic