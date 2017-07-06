This Freaky Cloud Formation Took Over The Sky On The QLD-NSW Border

Well, you don't see this everyday.
The small town of Goondiwindi on the Queensland-New South Wales border was treated to a rare weather spectacle on Tuesday morning after an impressive roll cloud stretched across the sky.
Roll clouds are a type of low, horizontally-formed sky formation known as Arcus clouds that are made to look like tubes rolling across the sky, typically in the wake of a thunderstorm or on shallow cold fronts that have come in from the ocean.
All that aside, check out some of the local residents' sky snaps -- they're quite the wonder.
Great video from #Goondiwindi of quite a rare phenomenon earlier this week — a #rollcloud drifted over the Qld/NSW border! (📸: Jen Smith) pic.twitter.com/OqVQg9tneA— ABC Landline (@abclandline) July 6, 2017
