This Freaky Cloud Formation Took Over The Sky On The QLD-NSW Border

Well, you don't see this everyday.

The small town of Goondiwindi on the Queensland-New South Wales border was treated to a rare weather spectacle on Tuesday morning after an impressive roll cloud stretched across the sky.

Roll clouds are a type of low, horizontally-formed sky formation known as Arcus clouds that are made to look like tubes rolling across the sky, typically in the wake of a thunderstorm or on shallow cold fronts that have come in from the ocean.

All that aside, check out some of the local residents' sky snaps -- they're quite the wonder.

The wall of fog that rolled over work this morning, all cloudless sunshine then it came out of nowhere and with 10 minutes it had past and gone. A post shared by Robbie Wallace (@robbiewallace5617) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

When clouds are rolling over. So epic! #australiayousurpriseme #queensland #wow😍 A post shared by GetLostBeFree (@getlostbefree) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

［ The gods escaped the Greek myth! ］ 眾神出逃希臘神話 ！ We were attacked by the vast clouds! For the first time in Australia see the wonders! 我們被浩瀚的雲朵正面襲擊！ 第一次在澳洲看到奇觀！😊 A post shared by Shayne Key (@key_bonjour) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Great video from #Goondiwindi of quite a rare phenomenon earlier this week — a #rollcloud drifted over the Qld/NSW border! (📸: Jen Smith) pic.twitter.com/OqVQg9tneA — ABC Landline (@abclandline) July 6, 2017

