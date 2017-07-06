All Sections
    This Freaky Cloud Formation Took Over The Sky On The QLD-NSW Border

    The town of Goondiwindi were treated to the rare weather event.

    06/07/2017 5:08 PM AEST | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Well, you don't see this everyday.

    The small town of Goondiwindi on the Queensland-New South Wales border was treated to a rare weather spectacle on Tuesday morning after an impressive roll cloud stretched across the sky.

    Roll clouds are a type of low, horizontally-formed sky formation known as Arcus clouds that are made to look like tubes rolling across the sky, typically in the wake of a thunderstorm or on shallow cold fronts that have come in from the ocean.

    All that aside, check out some of the local residents' sky snaps -- they're quite the wonder.

    When clouds are rolling over. So epic! #australiayousurpriseme #queensland #wow😍

    A post shared by GetLostBeFree (@getlostbefree) on

