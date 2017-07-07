Extreme Fog Causes Travel Chaos For Thousands In Brisbane

Thousands of travellers have been impacted by severe fog in Brisbane that has caused the cancellation of dozens of flights in and out of the city's airport.

A spokeswoman for Brisbane Airport, Leonie Vandeven, said 80 flights were cancelled and 30 diverted as a result of extreme fog across the city.

"Most definitely keep in close contact with your airline," she advised passengers on ABC television.

Passengers are being urged to contact their airlines as authorities work to clear the backlog of flights, with further delays expected through Saturday.

Virgin Australia told NewsCorp Australia that the airline was "doing all we can" to get passengers on a flight as soon as possible, but the conclusion of school holidays had "complicated matters".

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast conditions in Brisbane would be clear on Saturday, with a maximum of 22 degrees.

BOM senior forecaster Diana Eadie told the ABC the fog was caused by a mix of rainfall and humidity.

"It did lift quite early this morning though, which was good for international flights that came in quite early this morning," she said.

