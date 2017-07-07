Man Shot By Police After Allegedly 'Pulling Gun' In Melbourne Nightclub

Police have shot two people in Melbourne.

A woman and a man have been rushed to hospital after being shot by police at a Melbourne nightclub.

Police said the man was shot inside the King Street nightclub when he "pulled out a handgun" in an upstairs room about 3am on Saturday.

Officers fired at the man, hitting him in the torso. He is now under guard in hospital, police said.

A woman at the nightclub was also shot and was taken to hospital suffering a non-life threatening injury to her leg.

Armed Crime Squad detectives and the Professional Standards Command are investigating the shooting as per standard protocol when there has been a police shooting.

Macquarie Radio reports that the wounded man was at a costume party inside the club when the shooting took place.

A police spokeswoman told reporters that officers did not know if the gun pointed at them was real or fake at the time of the shooting.

"When the firearm was leveled at police and police asked the man to drop it and he didn't, police at that stage were not aware whether it was an imitation or a real firearm," she said.

Damon Oppatt, 26, told Fairfax Media he saw a heavy police presence on King Street.

"The shooting happened before I went to Clique. The street was blocked so I had to divert," Mr Oppatt told Fairfax.

"There were a lot of police and a lot of flashing lights. I would say there were close to 50 police."

