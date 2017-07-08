Camouflage-Wearing Predator Wanted Over Alleged NSW Sex Attack

Police are searching for a man in a "Ghillie" suit wanted over two horrifying attacks in NSW.

Police are hunting for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl and tried to abduct a teen in separate incidents while wearing a terrifying camouflage outfit.

The first incident allegedly took place on the NSW central coast at Narara when a 12-year-old girl was walking to school on May 15.

Officers were told the girl was grabbed by the camouflage-wearing man from behind and taken into nearby bushland, where she was tied up with cable ties, then sexually and indecently assaulted.

The girl managed to escape then make her way to school where she reported the horrific ordeal, police said.

Sex Crimes Squad detectives believe the same man is responsible for another alleged attack three weeks later when an 18-year-old woman was grabbed around the neck in a laneway near Narara train station.

Both victims described their assailant as being aged in his mid-20s, chubby, with light hair and blue eyes.

On Sunday, police revealed that the attacker is believed to have worn a "Ghillie" suit during the assaults.

"As you can imagine, it has been a difficult process, particularly for the younger girl, who has bravely relived the incident over and over to help us," Sex Crimes Squad commander Linda Howlett said.

"The clothing was described as a '3D, leafy Ghille suit', which is quite distinct, but it is widely available and may not necessarily have been purchased at the same time – or even purchased recently.

"While we continue with our inquiries on that front, we are appealing to the community to help narrow down our search."

Detectives believe the man behind the attacks would be very familiar with the Narara area.

Police will address the media on the incidents later on Sunday.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA