NSW Greens Back Lee Rhiannon In Bitter Party Stoush

BThe NSW Greens are backing Senator Lee Rhiannon in her stoush with the left-wing party's federal bosses.

Rhiannon last month banned from the federal party room in the wake of divisions within the progressive party about her conduct during negotiations over Gonski 2.0.

The move to outlaw Rhiannon from the party room is said to be an attempt to drag the NSW branch of the Greens into line with the federal party on key policies.

On Saturday, the NSW state delegate council voted to back Rhiannon despite her banishment, the Guardian reports.

NSW Greens demand Lee Rhiannon be 'fully reinstated' to party room https://t.co/hDUDGvU5qD — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) July 8, 2017

It reports that the state delegates called for Rhiannon be "fully reinstated without restriction" to the federal party room for all meetings.

The move comes after Rhiannon last week said she felt let down by Di Natale's leadership amid the party spat.

"I have been disappointed in Richard's leadership but you need to lead for everybody and it is not just me, the Greens New South Wales members no longer have a voice," Rhiannon told ABC television at the time.

"We need to ensure that we are a party based on its members. When you consider the huge changes that are going on in the world ... we need to be part of that world-wide change that is occurring.

The rules governing the NSW branch of the Greens allows it to instruct Senator Rhiannon on how to vote, even if it contradicts the federal party's position. That's different to Labor and Liberal party rules.

