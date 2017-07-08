All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Turnbull Jets To Paris For Talks With French PM

    The PM talked up the two nations' "tight bond".

    09/07/2017 8:07 AM AEST | Updated 44 minutes ago
    Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
    Emmanuel Macron and Malcolm Turnbull at a news conference in Paris.

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has jetted out of the G20 summit on board French President Emmanuel Macron's official plane bound for bilateral talks in Paris.

    Turnbull left Hamburg in Germany overnight en route for the French capital and talks with Macron, who recently took office in France's top job.

    Once in Paris, the two leaders reportedly talked trade, terror, climate change and the nations' shared military history.

    "And now a century on the brave men and women our defence forces are serving together again in Freedom's cause to defend our nations from the threat of terrorism, both in the middle east and at home," Turnbull is quoted as saying.

    "The co-operation we have, as you just described Mr President, in terms of intelligence, becomes closer and closer all the time."

    The PM also talked up a multi-billion dollar submarine deal that Australia has signed with France.

    "So it is a very tight bond and it is recognised that the future of the submarine project, the project office of which I will open tomorrow," he said, according to Sky News.


