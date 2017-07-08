Turnbull Jets To Paris For Talks With French PM

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has jetted out of the G20 summit on board French President Emmanuel Macron's official plane bound for bilateral talks in Paris.

Turnbull left Hamburg in Germany overnight en route for the French capital and talks with Macron, who recently took office in France's top job.

Once in Paris, the two leaders reportedly talked trade, terror, climate change and the nations' shared military history.

Fresh from the G20 in Germany, @TurnbullMalcolm has flown to Paris for talks with @EmmanuelMacron. #9Today pic.twitter.com/c2GMobYx8g — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 8, 2017

"And now a century on the brave men and women our defence forces are serving together again in Freedom's cause to defend our nations from the threat of terrorism, both in the middle east and at home," Turnbull is quoted as saying.

"The co-operation we have, as you just described Mr President, in terms of intelligence, becomes closer and closer all the time."

The PM also talked up a multi-billion dollar submarine deal that Australia has signed with France.

"So it is a very tight bond and it is recognised that the future of the submarine project, the project office of which I will open tomorrow," he said, according to Sky News.

Prime Minister #Turnbull and Presdient #Macron shared a plane to Paris and will dine together in The Élysée Palace garden #auspol @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/HdkHy3qVUy — Brett Mason (@BrettMasonNews) July 8, 2017

Pres #Macron welcomes PM #Turnbull aboard his official plane - first foreign leader to receive such an invite, we're told #auspol @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/4YuqTQAeSW — Brett Mason (@BrettMasonNews) July 8, 2017

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA