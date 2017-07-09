All Sections
    • NEWS

    George Pell Returns To Australia To Face Historical Sex Abuse Charges

    He has said he is looking forward to his day in court.

    10/07/2017 7:44 AM AEST | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Fairfax Media / Nick Moir
    Cardinal George Pell landed at Sydney Airport at 5:55am on Monday morning.

    Cardinal George Pell has returned to Australia on Monday morning, to face court over historical sex abuse charges.

    Australia's highest ranking Catholic, Pell is due to face Melbourne's Magistrates Court on July 26 for a filing hearing over the charges. He maintains his innocence.

    Pell touched down at Sydney Airport at 5:55am after flying from the Vatican via Singapore.

    The Australian Federal Police, the NSW Police and private security contractors escorted him from Sydney Airport, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

    The 76-year-old's return to Australia comes less than two weeks after Victoria Police announced they were charging Pell with "multiple" historical sex offences.

    In 2016, Pell gave evidence to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Abuse from Rome via videolink, after saying he was too ill to travel to Australia.

    Fairfax Media / Nick Moir
    Cardinal George Pell leaving the airport escorted by police.

    Cardinal Pell has vigorously denied the charges, saying he is looking forward to appearing in court and accusing the media of "a relentless character assassination".

    "I'm looking forward, finally, to having my day in court. I'm innocent of these charges. They are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me," he said in an address to media in Rome the day he was charged.

