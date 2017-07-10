America Is Still Getting Over Chris Uhlmann's Trump 'Mic Drop'

'Isn't this the unvarnished Donald Trump? Isn't this the way that we see into what the President really cares about?'

CANBERRA -- Americans, it seems, are still getting over that it took a two minutes and 14 seconds from a senior Australian journalist to best summarise the inexplicable nature of the Donald Trump experience.

Searing analysis of the U.S. President and subsequently America's diminishing place in the world by the ABC's veteran political editor Chris Uhlmann is still classed as viral, two days after it first aired on the Sunday morning analysis program, Insiders.

Designed for TV, the Trump thesis was easy to digest and later quote. Uhlmann said, because of Trump, "the G20 became the G19" with his intransigence on the Paris climate accord and trade.

"He has no desire and no capacity to lead the world," "all tip, no iceberg" and "a man who barks out bile in 140 characters".

Trump was to Uhlmann, who observed him at the G20 summit in Hamburg, an "uneasy, lonely, awkward figure at this gathering".

And what really burned? Trump had "pressed fast forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader," according to Uhlmann. He had "diminished America" and was prepared to "cede power to China and Russia".

An "extraordinary" mic-drop, according to the incredulous hosts on the late night MSNBC Velshi & Ruhle show, who had Uhlmann on as a guest overnight.

Uhlmann said he was not alone.

"It was certainly the way I saw it and it's the way that a lot of other delegations saw it as we had conversations obviously around what was going on at the G20," he said.

"He walked away (from the G20) with nothing."

The veteran ABC news man described the President's prolific tweets as a "window into his soul" and wasting his "precious" time as President.

"Isn't this the unvarnished Donald Trump? Isn't this the way that we see into what the President really cares about?" Uhlmann said.

"And when we see in Australia that the President of the United States spends some time, any time at all, taking issue with a couple of reporters in the United States, you wonder about what his priorities are.

"That is a reasonable thing for people to make a judgment on."

NBC News Australasia correspondent Sara James said Uhlmann's analysis was both succinct and bursting with detail.

