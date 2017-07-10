All Sections
    • LIFE

    Americans Don't Use Egg Cups And People Can't Cope With This

    "we did not go through 300 MILLION YEARS OF EVOLUTION to have an egg just roll around on a f*cking plate"

    11/07/2017 6:58 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    The soft-boiled egg with toast soldiers. It's an Australian institution, a staple of a typical Aussie childhood and honestly, everything about it is satisfying. The sound of the cracking shell as you knock the top off the egg, the way the butter melts on freshly toasted bread, how the yolk oozes as the soldier is dipped into the egg and finally the taste of perfectly matched flavours as you chew down on the simplest, most tasty breakfast ever.

    Now imagine that all wasn't possible because you didn't have an egg cup to hold your egg. All of a sudden the entire system breaks down, because there is nowhere to put your egg for cutting it open or dipping your toast into it. Well, welcome to the childhood of the average American kid.

    It turns out, people in America don't use egg cups and rather than soft-boil their eggs for their soldiers, they poach or fry them sunny. When one Scottish man discovered this, he found it a little outrageous to say the least.

    So yes, he had quite a rant, but other people also seemed to agree that it's strange Americans don't use such a handy invention.

    And finally came some clarification from the Americans themselves.

    It's definitely absurd that egg cups aren't used in the U.S. to bring the egg to its full bread-dipping potential, but the idea of growing up without the staple of boiled eggs and toast soldiers is unfathomable. Maybe Australians really are from the lucky country.

    MORE:americacookeggsfoodfunnyfunny tweetsLifequirksociety

