Americans Don't Use Egg Cups And People Can't Cope With This

The soft-boiled egg with toast soldiers. It's an Australian institution, a staple of a typical Aussie childhood and honestly, everything about it is satisfying. The sound of the cracking shell as you knock the top off the egg, the way the butter melts on freshly toasted bread, how the yolk oozes as the soldier is dipped into the egg and finally the taste of perfectly matched flavours as you chew down on the simplest, most tasty breakfast ever.

Now imagine that all wasn't possible because you didn't have an egg cup to hold your egg. All of a sudden the entire system breaks down, because there is nowhere to put your egg for cutting it open or dipping your toast into it. Well, welcome to the childhood of the average American kid.

It turns out, people in America don't use egg cups and rather than soft-boil their eggs for their soldiers, they poach or fry them sunny. When one Scottish man discovered this, he found it a little outrageous to say the least.

I'VE JUST BEEN INFORMED AMERICANS DO NOT HAVE EGG CUPS AND I AM SO ANGRY RN — moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017

WHERE THE HELL DO YOU PUT YOUR EGGS — moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017

AND HOW DO YOU KEEP THE YOLK IN? does it just pour everywhere or do you have to hold the egg upright, or...? what is your game there? — moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017

ok ok seriously though we did not go through 300 MILLION YEARS OF EVOLUTION to have an egg just roll around on a fucking plate — moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017

So yes, he had quite a rant, but other people also seemed to agree that it's strange Americans don't use such a handy invention.

Is it true that Americans don't have egg cups? Asking all my US friend rn. Where do you put your boiled eggs? Confused of UK 😞 https://t.co/vcJbYmkeSu — Chella Ramanan (@ChellaRamanan) July 10, 2017

Runny yolk is the only yolk worth consuming. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 10, 2017

I too have so many questions. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 10, 2017

And finally came some clarification from the Americans themselves.

The only eggs we commonly eat are hardboiled & sliced (like on a salad) or scrambled/omelets. Poached eggs are common for eggs benedict tho — Justin Mitchell (@jmitchell1628) July 9, 2017

1. We don't eat softboiled eggs

2. our fried ('over easy' or 'over hard' or 'sunny side up) and hard-boiled eggs get unceremoniously plated — Mel Killingsworth (@mehlsbells) July 10, 2017

It's definitely absurd that egg cups aren't used in the U.S. to bring the egg to its full bread-dipping potential, but the idea of growing up without the staple of boiled eggs and toast soldiers is unfathomable. Maybe Australians really are from the lucky country.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

s