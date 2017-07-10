The man has been charged with one count each of acts intended to disfigure, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, torture, deprivation of liberty and supply dangerous drug.

A man has faced court on allegations he tortured and seriously disfigured a woman and left her with life-threatening injuries days before he went on an apparent 10km rampage through the city.

Police allege the 31-year-old rammed two police cars after officers tried to speak to him on Monday about the attack on the 21-year-old woman on July 2, which has left her in a critical condition at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

After his car was disabled in the crash he allegedly pulled an elderly woman out of her car and sped off in it.

He was tracked by PolAir and jumped out of the car at an intersection, where he allegedly stole another car and crashed it into a gate.

The young woman was rushed to hospital after being found with extensive life-threatening injuries on July 2.

Police say he fled on foot and allegedly forced entry to a house in Clayfield where he was found by police and arrested.

He is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police say investigations are continuing and he is expected to be further charged with offences relating to yesterday's acts of violence and driving.

He is also charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle to commit indictable offence, as well as three counts of wilful damage and four counts of unlicenced driving.

The man appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 7.

