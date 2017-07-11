Remains Of Australian Man Missing For 7 Years Found In Canada

Rooney was last seen at the Boundary Hospital in Grand Forks before walking out and leaving his possessions behind.

The remains of an Australian man who went missing in the British Columbia province of Canada in 2010 have been located by a search and rescue unit.

Owen Rooney, 24, from Ulladulla in New South Wales disappeared seven years ago after attending an electronic music festival in Salmo and becoming the victim of an assault at a party in the small tourist town of Christina Lake that left him hospitalised with head injuries.

Rooney was last seen on August 14 at the Boundary Hospital in Grand Forks before walking out and leaving his possessions behind.

The NSW electrician's mother, Sharron, confirmed the news on Tuesday in a post to a Facebook group created to aid the search for the missing man, saying his family can now "take solace in the fact that we can bring him home to us".

"We were notified a few weeks ago that human remains were found at Hardy Mountain BC... 3km from the hospital that Owen went missing from," the post said.

"We have come together as a family to receive the news via a phone appointment, the DNA results have confirmed it is our Owen. Emotionally digesting this news is a challenge.

"We have no further information till we hear from the coroner... We thank the Grand Forks Search and Rescue for their bravery and diligence in bringing Owen home to us."

The British Columbia Coroners Service also confirmed that Rooney's remains were discovered on June 10 by Grand Forks Search and Rescue Unit members who were conducting a training exercise at the time.

Rooney is understood to have attended the Shambhala electronic music festival where he experienced a bad drug reaction before becoming paranoid and spending time in a harm reduction tent. After the end of the festival, it is believed he missed his transport back to the Kelowna area before being assaulted and picked up by police and checked into the Boundary Hospital.

