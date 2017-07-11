Turnbull Government's 'Excellent Start' On Family Planning Aid

Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop: "The Australian Government is committed to the promotion and delivery of sexual and reproductive health services."

CANBERRA -- Aid groups and watchers are applauding the Turnbull Government for starting to fill the gap left by U.S President Donald Trump in developing nations by pledging more than $30 million for reproductive health services for women and girls at a major family planning summit in London.

The new commitments were announced by Australia's Ambassador for Women and Girls, Sharman Stone, at a international donor summit which is expected to have received more than $2.5 billion in pledges overall.

Exclusive: Australia's family planning aid budget has been quietly halved over the past thee years https://t.co/zr7xFW8LO8 pic.twitter.com/ek6Ct35XUR — Karen Barlow (@KJBar) July 4, 2017

The pledges which total $33.5 million over four years come after the Turnbull Government has been heavily criticised by aid groups for quietly halving the aid budget for family planning over three years.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop revealed the money would be targeted at the Pacific through a specific new $30 million partnership with the UN Population Fund (UNPFA).

"Through this new program, the Australian Government and UNFPA will work with our Pacific partners to reduce the unmet need for family planning towards zero by 2030." Foreign Minister Julie Bishop

Australia is also announced a contribution of $3.5 million to support UNFPA Supplies. This an increase to the standard pledge to UNFPA from the government. $2.5 million was provided in 2016.

"UNFPA Supplies is a vital mechanism providing essential drugs that save the lives of thousands of women and babies in developing countries each year." Foreign Minister Julie Bishop

Elaine Pearson from Human Rights Watch has told HuffPost Australia the commitments are promising.

"These new commitments are an excellent start, especially since there have been drastic cuts to sexual and reproductive health funding over the last few years," she said.

Contraception is Lifesaving but Often Out of Reach



by @Nisha_Varia #HerFuture https://t.co/tqgo6ey8LW — Brendan McDonald (@7piliers) July 11, 2017

"UNFPA, in particular, has been hard hit by the U.S. cuts to aid under Trump, so it's great to see Australia stepping up and making investments that will save lives."

