Kim Kardashian Shut Down Drug Rumours In The Most Hilarious Way

On Tuesday Kim Kardashian was doing what she does best, posting to social media, when a few nosy fans noticed something funny in the background.

Yep, many believed Kim while promoting her and Kanye's children's wear collection, Kids Supply, there were a few lines of cocaine laying on a table in the background.

Not one to suffer fools, Kim quickly clapped back saying that the substance was OBVIOUSLY candy. No, not the nose kind.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Sadly, Kim's explanation wasn't really winning many over. They were playing with "candy"? Sounds suss.

You keep your sugar in cut lines? neat — Ben. (@Ben_Widdows19) July 11, 2017

Even Kim's good mate Chrissy Teigen couldn't resist having a bit of a laugh at the entire situation.

What kind of coke head lines up the drugs and just...doesn't do them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2017

Here's where things get good. When Kim returned to her hotel room later, she actually discovered the whole source of her troubles was just... a marble table.

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Turns out, after all that, there wasn't ANYTHING on the table at all, it's just the marble itself. Only Kim could make an entire fashion launch about herself. Truly iconic.

