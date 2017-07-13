When you want something quick, comforting and filling, pasta is the ideal choice, particularly with ample amounts of cheese and cracked pepper.

But if you're trying to reduce your carb intake, or simply boost the amount of veggies in your meals, then low-carb pasta recipes using zucchini (aka 'zoodles', or 'courgetti' in the UK) are for you.

While low-carb pasta may not have that distinct texture and body we get from regular spaghetti, it's close enough to provide us with a satisfying, flavourful food experience.

The key to a great low-carb pasta dish? The sauce. Whether it's using tomatoes, pesto, feta, garlic or meat, the sauce is where the magic happens.

Try these six low-carb pasta recipes.

1. Zucchini noodles with basil-pumpkin seed pesto

From Cookie and Kate.

This cherry tomato and basil-pepita pesto zucchini noodle pasta from Heather Christo's cookbook is bright, fresh and bursting with flavour. And it's ready in under 30 minutes.

Here's the recipe.

2. Lentil bolognese zucchini pasta.

From Minimalist Baker.

For a more hearty low-carb pasta dish, try this 30-minute bolognese made with lentils, herbs and marinara sauce. It's flavourful, hearty, and protein and fibre-rich.

Get the recipe.

3. Lower carb zucchini noodle spaghetti bake

From She Likes Food.

This delicious, cheesy pasta bake is packed with zucchini, mozzarella cheese and Italian herbs. It does include a little bit of regular pasta, so sub this for more zucchini noodles to make it super low carb, if you like.

Here's the recipe.

4. Zucchini noodles with cherry tomato garlic cream sauce

From How Sweet Eats.

The key to this delicious low-carb pasta dish is its creamy, garlicky, rich tomato sauce, along with freshly shaved Parmesan cheese and garlic butter breadcrumbs. You'll hardly miss the spaghetti.

Get the recipe.

5. Spiralised zucchini mac and cheese

From The Healthy Maven.

Yep, you can still get your mac and cheese mix using zoodles. This vegan version combines cashews, mustard, nutritional yeast and garlic to make a creamy cheesy sauce, which is then stirred through the zucchini noodles and baked until golden.

Here's the recipe.

6. Zoodles with chicken feta and spinach meatballs

From How Sweet Eats.

The star of this low-carb pasta dish is the flavour-packed baked chicken meatballs, which are filled with a mixture of chopped spinach, garlic and feta crumbles. The zucchini noodles are then tossed in olive oil, garlic and butter and cooked until slightly tender.

Get the recipe.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA