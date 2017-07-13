All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • SPORT

    Aussie Cricketer Pulls Off The Greatest Boundary-Line Save Ever

    Nicole Bolton is flying at the ICC Women's World Cup... Literally.

    13/07/2017 7:56 PM AEST | Updated 56 minutes ago
    ESPN
    Wow. Just wow.

    Batswoman Nicole Bolton and the Australian Women's cricket team are flying high at the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in the United Kingdom -- and we mean that quite literally.

    Australia beat India by 8 wickets in Bristol on Wednesday to secure a semi-final spot in the tournament and, while that is quite impressive, it was a boundary-line save by Bolton -- who plays as an opening batswoman -- that really got people talking.

    Check it out below.

    With India at 6/212 and very much on the back-foot in the face of some crafty Australian bowling, Bolton's catch pretty much sealed the deal on the opposition innings by turning an almost-assured six runs into just a single.

    And boy did people know it.

    Australia then went on to snatch the victory in just 45 overs, cementing them in second-place on the World Cup leaderboard with one match still to play against third-place South Africa before the semi-finals.

    Australian skipper Meg Lanning was understandably stoked with the win, particularly after the side's three-run loss to host nation and top-of-the-table England on Sunday.

    "I thought it was a pretty good overall performance... I thought all of our bowlers did a really good job from the start and were able to keep the pressure on India," she said.

    "We were able to take wickets at regular intervals which sort of allowed us to keep the total down to one we were pretty confident we could chase down... It was a nice way to bounce back."

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:australiaAustralian Womens cricket teamBristolcricketICC Womens World CupindiaMeg LanningNicole BoltonSportUnited Kingdom

    More On This Topic