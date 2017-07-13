Batswoman Nicole Bolton and the Australian Women's cricket team are flying high at the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in the United Kingdom -- and we mean that quite literally.

Australia beat India by 8 wickets in Bristol on Wednesday to secure a semi-final spot in the tournament and, while that is quite impressive, it was a boundary-line save by Bolton -- who plays as an opening batswoman -- that really got people talking.

With India at 6/212 and very much on the back-foot in the face of some crafty Australian bowling, Bolton's catch pretty much sealed the deal on the opposition innings by turning an almost-assured six runs into just a single.

Oh what an effort from Nicole Bolton on the boundary! A stunning leap on the boundary to stop the six! And India run one short #WWC17 — Australia Women 🏏 (@SouthernStars) July 12, 2017

Some of the greatest fielding of all time by @Nicole_Bolton12. #WWC17 — TJG (@TylerGreenaway) July 12, 2017

Australia then went on to snatch the victory in just 45 overs, cementing them in second-place on the World Cup leaderboard with one match still to play against third-place South Africa before the semi-finals.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning was understandably stoked with the win, particularly after the side's three-run loss to host nation and top-of-the-table England on Sunday.

"I thought it was a pretty good overall performance... I thought all of our bowlers did a really good job from the start and were able to keep the pressure on India," she said.

"We were able to take wickets at regular intervals which sort of allowed us to keep the total down to one we were pretty confident we could chase down... It was a nice way to bounce back."

