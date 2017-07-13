Boxer Lauryn Eagle 'Heartbroken' After Alleged Positive Drug Test

Australian professional boxer Lauryn Eagle says prescription medication is responsible for an alleged positive roadside drug test in Sydney, an incident she says has left her "heartbroken".

The 29-year-old was allegedly returned a positive result to methamphetamine on a random roadside drug test in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Australian super-featherweight title winner said she was on prescription medication for narcolepsy and ADHD.

"The allegations of my name being on illicit drugs -- as you can imagine with the industry I am in -- is heartbreaking," Eagle told Channel 9 from Hollywood on Friday.

Eagle said she takes the drug modafinil -- a drug that promotes wakefulness -- for treatment of her narcolepsy and medication for her ADHD. A second test was undertaken at a nearby police station, but the result won't be available for about 6 weeks.

She said she had given police her doctor's reports. It is understood Eagle has not been charged.

She told Today she feared the incident would be twisted by media.

"You're playing with someone's soul," she said. "It's heartbreaking for me and my family."

ROADSIDE DRUG TESTS — HOW THEY WORK A saliva swab is tested in drug screening equipment;

If that test indicates a positive, the driver must undergo a second saliva swab at a mobile drug bus or police station;

The second sample is sent to the laboratory for analysis, whether it is positive or negative;

If the second swab shows up positive, police issue the driver with a direction not to drive for 24 hours;

If the laboratory analysis confirms the presence of THC, methamphetamine or ecstasy, the driver is issued with a court attendance notice for the offence;

It is also an offence to drive with morphine or cocaine present, but these substances will not be detected by saliva swab. Source: Druginfo NSW

Eagle's lawyer, Adam Houda, has strongly defended his client.

"There's an innocent explanation for any positive reading that might come up, and it's been confirmed by two doctors that the prescription drug [Eagle is taking] would bring up a positive," Houda told Fairfax.

A first offence for driving with illicit drugs in your system can attract a $1,100 fine for a first offence and an automatic disqualification of six months.

