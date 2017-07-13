Hasbro Say There's 'Insufficient Interest' To Include Main 'Star Wars' Character In Board Game

Back in 2016 fans of the 'Star Wars' franchise were a bit confused as to why Rey, the central character in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', was left out of Hasbro's 'Star Wars: Monopoly'.

The blunder even inspired a viral tweet where an 8-year-old had to literally spell out for the game company that leaving Rey out was a really crass move when the series had so few female leads.

The hashtag #WheresRey took off, as Hasbro weren't the only ones leaving Rey out of their merch. Hasbro initially came out and said they didn't include Rey because that would be a "spoiler". Despite the game not following the plot of 'The Force Awakens' so how her inclusion in the game could be considered a spoiler is still a mystery.

The game offers players the chance to pick between the dark and light sides with four character tokens: Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and Finn. Players travel around the board conquering planets and building bases.

Rey featured prominently in the marketing materials for the film, from central placement on the poster, featurettes and trailers, but sure -- her being included in 'Star Wars Monopoly', that'll be spoiler city.

A Hasbro spokesperson told 'The Hollywood Reporter': "The Star Wars: Monopoly game was released in September, months before the movie's release, and Rey was not included to avoid revealing a key plot line that she takes on Kylo Ren and joins the Rebel Alliance."

After the eight-year-old's letter and #WheresRey hashtag went viral, Hasbro were pretty much forced to respond, saying that Rey would be included in future editions of the game moving forward.

Now, over a year later, Hasbro has gone back on that promise, stating "insufficient interest" to include Rey in versions of the game sold around the U.S.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a Hasbro spokesperson said the piece wouldn't be released in the United States, instead people could request a Rey token from customer service. The version of the game that included Rey was reportedly sold in several countries, but Hasbro so far declined to say where.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA