AFL Star's Insane Workout Will Make You Rethink Skipping Leg Day

If you have any doubt about injured West Coast Eagles star Nic Naitanui's efforts in getting fit enough to return to the AFL field, you might want to keep reading.

Naitanui was put out-of-action during last year's season when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in round 22 and was required to undergo a full knee reconstruction.

With high hopes of making an AFL comeback this season, Naitanui travelled to the United States in June to put in the hard yards in a Philadelphia exercise rehabilitation centre.

And wow, it's paying off.

Learning the art of flight again...let em judge til you earn them wings "you'll be alright" #justdoit #godspeed #rewired A post shared by realnaitanui (@realnaitanui) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

"I'll do a bit of training in the U.S. over the next couple of weeks and then fingers crossed, hopefully I'll come back and play towards the back end of the year," he told AAP last month.

"It'll just be a quick trip. The longer I postpone it, the later in the season it gets. I want to get it done now so I can give myself a good crack at coming back this year.

"That would be ideal [to play in the regular season before finals]. I'm still unaware of what that exact date is."

Banked 👊🏿 #hops A post shared by realnaitanui (@realnaitanui) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

The West Coast Eagles, who have missed Naitanui's form this season and currently sit ninth on the AFL ladder, could do with his services -- and if this update is anything to go by, it won't be long before the Sydney-born ruckman is back with his teammates.

