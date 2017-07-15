19-Year-Old Charged Over Fatal Sydney Stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal Sydney stabbing.

The 19-year-old killer allegedly stabbed a 50-year-old man during a domestic altercation at a home in Whalan, about 5.30pm Saturday.

Police say the victim received several stab wounds in the attack and died at the scene.

A woman and child inside the home at the time of the attack were not hurt, Channel Nine reports.

The teenager fled the scene before police arrested the alleged assailant nearby and charged him with murder at Mount Druitt Police Station.

The man was refused bail. He remains in custody and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

