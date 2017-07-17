Australian woman Justine Damond's fiancé has shared his anguish at the lack of police transparency over her death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Saturday night, as police request the investigation into the shooting be expedited.

"We have lost the dearest of people and we are desperate for information," Don Damond said in a tearful address early on Tuesday morning AEST.

He also revealed that Justine called '911' in response to what she thought was a sexual assault occurring in the alley behind their home in the Minneapolis suburb of Fulton.

She touched so many people with her loving and generous heart. She was a teacher to so many and lived a life of openness, love and kindness."

It has been reported by multiple witnesses that the pajama-clad bride-to-be was fired at from within a police cruiser while she addressed his partner through the driver's window, but police have not confirmed this.

"Sadly, her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement, regarding what happened after police arrived," Damond said.

"Piecing together Justine's last moments before the homicide would be a small comfort as we grieve this tragedy."

Audio of the officers' radio dispatches before and after the shooting has been published on Minnesota PoliceClips. It begins with police describing a "female screaming behind the building", believed to be what Damond reported in her initial call.

The next report is: "Shots fired... we've got one down."

Officers are then heard calling in for back-up and report attempting CPR on Damond as one of them confirms "there are no suspects at large" -- but at no point during the audio is the shooter identified.

Both officers' body cameras were turned off at the time, and police say the shooting was not captured by the officers' squad car dash camera. The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it was investigating to see if any other video captured what happened.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for the officers to be penalised for failing to turn on their body cameras in violation of their own department's policy.

"This violation of policy thwarted the public's right to know what happened to Ms. Damond and why the police killed her," Interim Executive Director Teresa Nelson said.

The officer who shot her has been identified as Mohammed Noor, who had little more than two years' experience in the force.

Officer Noor, the first Somali-American officer to join the Minneapolis's 5th Precinct team, had already had two complaints lodged against him this year, according to the ABC.

He and his partner are on paid administrative leave while the BCA investigates.

In an update on Monday afternoon, the BCA said their investigators found no weapons at the scene of the shooting and both the officers who attended had been placed on paid administrative leave.

In a short statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau described the death as clearly "tragic".

"I understand why so many people have so many questions at this point," the statement read.

"I have many of the same questions and it is why we immediately asked for an external and independent investigation."

Police Chief Harteau said she's asked for the investigation to be expedited "to provide transparency" and answer questions surrounding the death.

Damond, who was also known as Raszczyk but had taken the name of her future husband, was a trained yoga instructor and ran a business as a meditation teacher and life coach. She grew up in Sydney, attending the selective Manly High School before completing a degree in veterinary science at the University of Sydney, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Supported by son Zach -- who unleashed a tearful tirade condemning police violence in a Facebook live following news of her death -- Damond paid tribute to the "kind", "funny" Australian who had uprooted to Minnesota to wed him.

"Our hearts are broken. We are utterly devastated by the loss of Justine," he said.

"The death of Justine is a loss to everyone who knew her. She touched so many people with her loving and generous heart. She was a teacher to so many and lived a life of openness, love and kindness. Our lives are forever changed as a result of knowing her.

"It is difficult to fathom how to go forward without her in my life."

