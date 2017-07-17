Storm The Dog Saves A Deer From Drowning

When a baby deer looked like it was going to drown, Storm the dog knew exactly what he had to do.

Swimming into the waters of the Long Island Sound, Storm saved the fawn by pulling it to shore and to safety.

"Storm just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore," the dog's owner, Mark Freeley, told CBS New York.

Once ashore, the doggo nudged the fawn, trying to get it to show signs of life, which is both heartwarming and adorable. It's obvious to all of us watching on however, that the fawn was alive and breathing.

Well done Storm.