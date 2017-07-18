Ed Sheeran Refuses To Let That 'Game Of Thrones' Debacle Hold Him Back

He's not done with the small screen just yet.

In a TV series filled to the brim with armies of the dead, incestuous relationships and an average of 21 quite gruesome deaths per episode, it's understandable that "Game of Thrones" fans were perplexed at Ed Sheeran's cameo appearance in the season seven premiere -- particularly because it didn't involve a brutal disembowelment.

However despite the 26-year-old singer copping a lot of flak for his role in the series, he's not finished with the small screen just yet, announcing on Tuesday that he will star in the upcoming season of The Simpsons.

The British superstar will voice the character of Brendan on the hugely popular animated series and will reportedly be caught up in a love triangle with Lisa and Springfield Elementary's resident bully, Nelson Muntz.

"He keeps alternating [between], 'You're not that great but you could be fantastic,' and she keeps falling for him because of his talent," Al Jean, the show's executive producer, told Entertainment Weekly.

"We had a perfect part for him...So we said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England."

Sheeran shared the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday, telling his fans that his year "continues to be equally surreal and amazing".

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

As of Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old's Twitter account had been restored less than a day after he had deactivated it following his "Game of Thrones" cameo and an article published by BuzzFeed listing "24 Tweets Ed Sheeran Will Probably Delete Soon".

I just activated @Tweet_Delete on my account to automatically delete my old tweets (https://t.co/mMikZN31WM)! — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) July 17, 2017



Season 29 of The Simpsons will air this October.

