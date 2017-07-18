All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Ed Sheeran Refuses To Let That 'Game Of Thrones' Debacle Hold Him Back

    Here's hoping the residents of Springfield are more welcoming than 'Game of Thrones' fans.

    19/07/2017 12:27 PM AEST | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Instagram / @teddysphotos
    He's not done with the small screen just yet.

    In a TV series filled to the brim with armies of the dead, incestuous relationships and an average of 21 quite gruesome deaths per episode, it's understandable that "Game of Thrones" fans were perplexed at Ed Sheeran's cameo appearance in the season seven premiere -- particularly because it didn't involve a brutal disembowelment.

    However despite the 26-year-old singer copping a lot of flak for his role in the series, he's not finished with the small screen just yet, announcing on Tuesday that he will star in the upcoming season of The Simpsons.

    The British superstar will voice the character of Brendan on the hugely popular animated series and will reportedly be caught up in a love triangle with Lisa and Springfield Elementary's resident bully, Nelson Muntz.

    "He keeps alternating [between], 'You're not that great but you could be fantastic,' and she keeps falling for him because of his talent," Al Jean, the show's executive producer, told Entertainment Weekly.

    "We had a perfect part for him...So we said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England."

    Sheeran shared the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday, telling his fans that his year "continues to be equally surreal and amazing".

    As of Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old's Twitter account had been restored less than a day after he had deactivated it following his "Game of Thrones" cameo and an article published by BuzzFeed listing "24 Tweets Ed Sheeran Will Probably Delete Soon".


    Season 29 of The Simpsons will air this October.

