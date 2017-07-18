Think This Is Just A Picture Of A Missile Launch? Think Again

Most people will look at this image and think "oh look, a missile", others will see something much more ... disturbing.

It can't be unseen.

Be honest, did you see an ejaculating squirrel? It's alright if you did -- a few people have pointed out that this image, which featured in a tweet by MSNBC on Wednesday morning, looked more like a rodent engaged in a moment of self-pleasure than a missile test.

Indeed, despite the photo accompanying a story that revealed 76 percent of Americans fear that the U.S. will engage in a major war within the next four years -- with North Korea labelled an "urgent threat" -- many readers had other things on their minds.

"The more I stare at it, the more detailed the image of the squirrel becomes," one user wrote.

"Judging by the replies I would say our concerns are elsewhere," wrote another.

Is it me or does this look like a masturbating squirrel? — Dr. Chim Richalds (@MrSportsAreLife) July 18, 2017

That squirrel is busting a massive nut — Lucky's Pipe (@JaesDreads99) July 18, 2017

The real news here is that a news organization published a missile launch that looks like a squirrel with a rager — Tweets by Matt™ (@TheFakeMattO) July 19, 2017

So we're all gonna focus on the nutting squirrel, right? — Eric M. (@PrinceOTIF) July 18, 2017

While it would bring great pleasure (although, it probably wouldn't come close to what that squirrel would be feeling) to say that this image was just a one-off, there's more than one.

Up, up and away.



