Bourke Street Tragedy Still Resonates As Inquest Set To Begin

Six people died and 37 were injured following the Bourke Street rampage six months ago.

More than 1200 people have been referred to counselling and support services after the Bourke Street massacre, as Victoria's State Coroner prepares to open an inquest into the tragedy.

Judge Sara Hinchey will hear submissions about what the next steps in the investigation should be on Thursday, six months to the day since Dimitrious Gargasoulas allegedly killed six people and injured 27 after he drove his car through pedestrians.

Victoria's Victims Support Agency has received 1254 referrals from the Bourke St tragedy after witnessing the attack.

Screen grabs allegedly showing burnouts at Flinders Street, Melbourne

First reported by the Australian on Wednesday, it was revealed 38 children have been referred to assistance services for case-management support.

Victoria's Department of Justice and Regulation confirmed the figures with the HuffPost Australia.

The Victims Support Agency has received 1254 referrals from the Bourke St tragedy and all were referred to Victims Assistance Program(VAP)

There were 38 children (aged 0-17) affected by incident.

17 people were admitted to in patient care in Rehabilitation facilities (one in NSW) after hospital.

16 people are still in rehab

The opening of the inquest will mark six months to the day since the attack.

Crowds gathered for days at the floral tribute memorial commemorating the lives of the people killed during the Bourke Street tragedy.

Police treat a man at the scene

Dimitrious Gargasoulas is facing six counts of murder and 29 counts of attempted murder over the attack.

Gargasoulas has declared his innocence.

He was controversially bailed on a string of driving charges days before the rampage, while police have been criticised for failing to stop the alleged attack.

Thursday's hearing is expected to be administrative and no evidence will be heard, while a committal hearing is currently scheduled to be held in December this year.

Victoria's government has installed concrete bollards to prevent the type of vehicle-based attacks seen in Bourke St.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA