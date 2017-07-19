Encrypted Messaging App Says 'Nope' To Turnbull's Decryption Push

An encrypted messaging app first launched in Sydney has poured cold water on Malcolm Turnbull's push for tech companies to decrypt information for law enforcement purposes, saying his service and many others could not comply -- because "there is nothing for us to provide", and because of international privacy laws.

The Government has been talking tough around encrypted messaging apps like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger, which have been used by terrorists and criminals to send messages which can't be cracked. Encrypted messaging in this context means that a message can only be read by by someone with the "key" of either the sender or recipient, the idea being that nobody else, not even the Government or even the service provider itself, can decrypt those messages. Last week Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull flagged that the government would introduce new laws to compel tech companies to decrypt their messages.

Tim Gallagher is the founder of SafeSwiss, which bills itself as "the world's most comprehensive digital encryption solution". Launched in Sydney and New Zealand in 2015, the app offers encrypted voice calling, voice messaging and text chat, similar to services offered by the likes of Whatsapp, Wickr and Telegram. Unlike those applications, however, SafeSwiss does not require a SIM card, or even an email address or phone number to be supplied. This, Gallagher told HuffPost Australia, gives users "complete anonymity".

The computer servers of SafeSwiss -- which has nearly 100,000 users worldwide -- are also based in Switzerland, with some of the strongest privacy and security laws in the world. Gallagher said his company, and other similar messaging apps, do not collect any metadata of communications, nor do they even have access at all to the communications due to the nature of encrypted conversations, with these programs specifically designed so that only the sender and recipient of the message can access it -- not even these companies have access to messages sent on their own platforms. This, Gallagher said, is the main sticking point with the government's latest push for tech companies to hand over information exchanged on their platforms to assist with law enforcement efforts.

"The barrier here is not legal, it's more technical. You cant do backdoors. Either these apps are encrypted or they're not," he told HuffPost Australia.

"In a sense, the genie is out of the bottle here. As soon as you build in a weakness, you put everybody at risk."

"Either an app is encrypted, or it's not. The whole point is for only the intended recipients to have it, with no middle ground. The thing with a robust encryption schematic, there is no metadata, there's nothing to pass on. We can't give them what we haven't got. There is nothing to provide, no logs, no IP addresses."

While SafeSwiss is based in Switzerland, other messaging apps are also centred in overseas jurisdictions which may complicate the government's push to legislate change. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is headquartered in the U.S. -- as is Wickr. Apple has resisted previous efforts from the FBI to open their iPhone products to law enforcement, while Telegram is based in Berlin.

Gallagher said that even if the government passed laws compelling messaging apps to give access to their communications, those companies based overseas -- such as SafeSwiss in Switzerland -- would be insulated from those requirements. He said SafeSwiss would comply with any laws it is actually bound by, but predicted that the government would run into similar hurdles when negotiating with tech giants like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger.

"We'll have to go through the correct channels and processes, but there's nothing to handover. If you operate an effective, robust, end-to-end encryption, there is nothing to hand over. But I'm sure the others will work alongside [the government]," he said.

Gallagher also mused on the irony of Prime Minister Turnbull -- himself a famous user of encrypted app Wickr -- trying to crack down on encrypted apps. Turnbull recently turned the blowtorch on the messaging companies, saying "you have created messaging applications... used by terrorists and criminals to hide their murderous plans." Gallagher said the government should not be attacking these companies.

"It's a myth that encryption is only for bad people. Only 18 months ago, Turnbull and his like promoted Wickr and Telegram. Now today, he's deploring it. It's a case of double standards in some respect. At the end of the day, bad people will us good services," he said.

"Privacy is coming to the front. People use the old adage of 'nothing to hide' -- well, post your email online, your bank details, your passwords. That's what you're doing without encryption."

"First and foremost, we're a privacy company. Privacy is a basic human right. We are passionate about people having the ability to communicate. We're not anti-government or anti-police. We' re pro-privacy."

