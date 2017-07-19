Guy Dumps Girl, Says He 'Hates' Her Dog, Provokes Twitter's Wrath

Breakups can be vicious. Things get said, feelings get hurt and sometimes belongings even get broken during the volcanic eruption of anger and emotion that is the brutal falling apart of a relationship.

Regardless, no matter the rawness of those emotions, some things are off limits. Criticising our ex's friends? Go for broke. Their clothes? Knock yourself out. Their music taste? Get stuck in. Their beloved fur-children, however, are off bounds. Like, so off bounds. It's an unwritten rule. Well, it is among animal-lovers anyway.

So when one dog-parent shared that when her boyfriend dumped her, he (very unnecessarily) put salt in the festering wound of heartache by adding that he hated her dog. Seriously.

Tweeting through her twitter handle @TheDreamGhoul, she shared a photo of her adorable-looking doggo, Freddy.

my (very newly ex) boyfriend dumped me and then told me he hates my dog. pls like if u think this is a good boy pic.twitter.com/qBOHpgrAoc — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) July 18, 2017

Dumps her AND says he "hates" her dog? Really? Who does that? Fortunately, Twitter had Freddy's back and quickly organised to collectively and very strongly assert that Freddy was a Good Boy.

He's obviously a good boy. Why were you dating a mentally challenged man? — Jesse Bering (@JesseBering) July 19, 2017

I would date you just for your dog. — kristy colley (@kristycolley) July 19, 2017

EXCUSE ME WHAT IN THE DAMN HELL THAT'S A VERY GOOD BOY — Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) July 19, 2017

WTF and good riddance, I would break up with 100 handsome men to get one pet of Freddie — Cynthia (@Super_Cynthia) July 19, 2017

This was clearly someone who doesn't know what a good boy looks like, because this is a classic case of a Good Boy. — Nick Stewart (@NickStewarting) July 18, 2017

Un-fucking-acceptable. Pardon my language. He is a very good boy. — Bruce Labbate (@blabbate) July 19, 2017

Other people enlisted the assistance of their own Very Good Dogs to show solidarity with Freddy and his human.

Ruby says who needs boyfriends, she can bring you flowers. pic.twitter.com/PDMJHr5ZsE — Imperator Snackbird (@regretfest) July 19, 2017

Your (ex) boyfriend is a fool. McCoy agrees. pic.twitter.com/R8grPmt63t — Glenn Loury 2.0 (@justabloodygame) July 19, 2017

Just remember that, like Heidi, you're a queen pic.twitter.com/qMAV9iiMFm — Beardo🌹Weirdo (@DVNT_Pinkie) July 19, 2017

WHAT!!! THE FUCK!!! Odie sends luv pic.twitter.com/uhwRfKan2o — ur pal sam (@SamulaLogan) July 19, 2017

However, despite the nastiness of daring to imply that Very Good Boy Freddy was, in fact, not a Very Good Boy, Dream Ghoul (aka Freddy's human) added that her ex-boyfriend expressing his hatred for her German-pointer-cross-Australian-shepherd helped give her clarity.

i'm almost glad he said it because that's what it took for me to stop trying to make him stay and get pissed — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) July 19, 2017

As for Freddy, despite his ordeal of having his Very Good Boy-ness questioned, he appeared to be doing just fine.

freddy is fed and pooped and belly rubbed and very happy thank you — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) July 19, 2017

Thank goodness for that.

